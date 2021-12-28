Vietnam’s FDI attraction surpasses US$31 billion in 2021

Illustrative image. (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, as many as 1,738 projects received investment licenses with a total registered capital of over $15.2 billion, down 31.1 percent in volume and up 4.1 percent in value year-on-year. Other 985 projects registered additional capital of more than $9 billion, down 13.6 percent in volume and up 40.5 percent in value annually.



Nearly $6.9 billion was recorded in share purchases, marking an annual decrease of 38.2 percent.



The FIA attributed the decrease in the number of projects to Vietnam’s policy of selecting large-scale projects with high added value, limited entries and long-day quarantine, factory lockdowns and supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic.



Foreign investors have so far poured capital into 18 out of 21 Vietnamese economic sectors. Manufacturing and processing sector took the lead with over $18.1 billion in investment capital, or 58.2 percent of the total. It was followed by electricity production and distribution, real estate, wholesale and retail.



Among 106 countries and territories investing in Vietnam, Singapore ranked first with over $10.7 billion, equivalent to 34.4 percent of the total, ahead of the Republic of Korea (RoK) with around $5 billion and Japan nearly $3.9 billion. However, the RoK owned the most projects in Vietnam.



The Northern port city of Hai Phong surpassed the Southern province of Long An in terms of FDI attraction with over $5.26 billion USD, making up 16.9 percent of the total registered capital and nearly tripling that in the same period last year. Long An came second with more than $3.84 billion and Ho Chi Minh City third with roughly $3.74 billion.







VNA