Vietnam’s famous rice gains access to Japan

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam, representatives of Tan Long Group and Kiraboshi Bank of Japan and partners attend the launching event of A An rice in Japan. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam appreciated the two sides’ efforts to bring the grain to such a high-standard market like Japan.



Vietnam is one of the world’s leading rice exporters, and the country’s grain has been available in more than 100 markets over the world. But it is the first time the ST25 rice has been shipped to Japan.



The diplomat expressed his hope that more varieties of Vietnamese rice will be able to approach this choosy market.



He revealed that to bring ST25 to Japan, Vietnam must meet over 600 technical standards.







VNA