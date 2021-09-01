Vietnam's exports of non-alcoholic drinks grow impressively in Australia

100 percent-pure coconut water brand Cocoxim produced by Ben Tre Import and Export Joint Stock Corporation (Betrimex) has recorded good sales and strong impression in Australia. (Photo: SGGP)

The outcome was attributed to efforts made by the Vietnamese Trade Office in Australia and Vietnamese enterprises.



Particularly, Fujiwa alkaline ion drink produced by Fujiwa Vietnam have secured a foothold in the Australian market, with the first four imported containers of 160,000 bottles sold out in a short time.



As the Vietnamese Trade Office has identified consuming health-related goods as an emerging trend in Australia, it is working with Australian importers and big distribution chains like Coles and Costco to introduce the ion drink product in hope of pushing its import volume to over 100 containers a year.



The bottled coconut water segment in Australia, dominated by low-priced Thai products, has recently seen Vietnamese products available in many large retail chains. 100 percent-pure coconut water brand Cocoxim produced by Ben Tre Import and Export Joint Stock Corporation (Betrimex) has recorded good sales and strong impression so far.



As a result, the office is coordinating with Philinh Pty company as an exclusive distributor in New South Wales, to promote the 100 percent-pure coconut water to enhance the value of the brand.



Canned coffee products from Vietnamese brands King Coffee and Meet More are also warmly welcomed by Australian consumers.



Meanwhile, the export value of Vietnamese mixed fruit and vegetable drinks grew by more than 50 percent to reach $564,000.



In particular, non-fermented fruit juice products saw a growth of 57 percent to rake in $7.9 million. Pineapple water exports grew by 203 percent for a turnover of $100,000.







VNA