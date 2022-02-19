Vietnam’s economy to strongly rebound in 2022: Standard Chartered experts

At Hai Phong seaport. (Photo: VNA)



The hybrid “2022 Economic Outlook and Green Finance Policy” seminar, co-organized by the bank and Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, gathered more than 120 officials, diplomats, researchers, businesspeople, and economic experts.

Leelahaphan said Vietnam is expected to grow 6.7 percent in 2022 and 7 percent in 2023, with its medium-term outlook remaining positive. Vietnam will continue to be an important link in the global supply chain and a destination chosen by many businesses, he added.

Investment activity in the country is expected to recover this year after being affected by the COVID-19 epidemic for a period of time, noted the expert.

Michele Wee, Chief Executive Officer at Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam, said Vietnam's economy is in the process of recovering.

According to her, in a recent survey conducted by the bank, clients said that Vietnam has a lot of potential for growth and investment attraction, and is playing an increasingly important role in international trade and global supply chain.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung assessed that Vietnam is entering a very important stage of development with an expectation that its recovery and growth in 2022 and 2023 will create a strong bounce for the 2021 – 2025 period towards development goals set for 2030 and 2045.

Opportunities and challenges are intertwined, but opportunities are dominant, he stressed.

The Government is drastically accelerating the implementation of a largest-ever program for socio-economic recovery and growth, the official informed. According to him, the program includes both short- and long-term solutions to create sustainable development drivers.

VNA