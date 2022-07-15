Vietnam's economy in 2022 may grow by 6.7 percent: CIEM

Director of CIEM Tran Thi Hong Minh speaks at the seminar



It can be seen that, with the high scenario, the growth rate in 2022 is close to 7 percent that the Government is setting for the economy this year after the Government-local online conference and the regular Government meeting. June 2022 on the socio-economic situation in June, the first 6 months of 2022, and implementing the resolutions of the third session of the 15th National Assembly on July 4.

At the seminar, CIEM experts also mentioned factors affecting Vietnam's economic prospects in the next six months. Vietnam's economy in 2022 will grow by 6.7 percent - 6.9 percent including the 4.0 percent inflation goal. Moreover, export growth of 15.8 percent and 16.3 percent, and the trade balance reached US$1.2 billion and US$2.7 billion.

In particular, special attention should be paid to the ability to control the spread of variants of Covid-19 and new diseases as well as the progress of performing tasks in the program of socio-economic recovery and development and maintaining macroeconomic stability remains an important foundation to help stabilize market sentiment.

Furthermore, CIEM experts said that, although Vietnam has experienced in handling the complex impacts of the epidemic situation and the risk of world economic recession, domestic inflation pressure has been apparent. Mr. Nguyen Anh Duong, Head of the General Research Department of CIEM emphasized the control of inflation.

In addition, in the last six months of the year and the whole year of 2023, Vietnam faces new requirements for reform and governance. Ms. Tran Thi Hong Minh, Director of CIEM, more than once emphasized the message of continuing to focus on improving the microeconomic foundation and renovating the market economy institutional system towards being more creative-friendly, serving green recovery and associated with macroeconomic consolidation in Vietnam.





By Anh Phuong – Translated by Anh Quan