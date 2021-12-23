  1. Business

Vietnam’s animal feed export surpasses US$1 bln for first time

Vietnam’s export of animal feed and materials surpassed US$1 billion for the first time to US$1.049 billion from early this year to mid-December, reported the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
The figure topped US$81 million in the first half of December.
The biggest importer was China with an export turnover of more than US$330.73 million, or 34 percent of the country’s total exports, up 75.6 percent annually.
Cambodia came second with US$137.41 million, up 22.7 percent year-on-year, equivalent to 14.1 percent.
The third largest market was India with US$95.86 million, marking an annual increase of 36 percent and accounting for 9.9 percent.
In 11 months of this year, Vietnam’s export to several markets hiked compared to the same period last year. Its earnings from the Philippines soared by 165.3 percent to US$69.13 million while those from Thailand surged by 78.2 percent to 28.65 percent.

