Vietnam-Japan joint venture to expand rice cultivation for exports to Europe





The company, a joint venture between the Japanese based Kitoku-Shinryo Company and the Vietnamese based An Giang Import-Export Company – Angimex now cultivates Japanese rice in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, mainly in Long Xuyen city, Tri Ton and Thoai Son districts. It also grows rice in the nearby Kien Giang province to ensure export output.In order to meet the demand for domestic consumption and export to the European market, from the winter-spring crop 2018-2019, the company began to form its Japanese rice plantations following a pesticide control program.From a few dozen hectares, the area now spans 800 hectares, an increase of 88 percent compared to 2021.

VNA