Vietnamese-made products increasingly selected by consumers

Supermarkers display Vietnamese-made goods



Many Vietnamese consumers have become used to Vietnamese goods in the shopping cart over the past time. Ms. Pham Thuy Hong from the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap's Hong Ngu Town said that almost all the essential items in her family such as clothes, shoes, and food are Vietnamese goods.

She remembered last week, she had several days off on the occasion of the National Day holiday, she bought a lot of Vietnamese products such as Nam Duong soy sauce, Neptune premium rice, milk boxes of Nutimilk, Ajinomoto MSG, Omo washing liquid with reasonable price.

As observed by reporters at the supermarket systems of Co.opmart, housewives choose up to 90 percent of domestically produced goods in their shopping carts. Explaining why she chooses Vietnamese goods, Mai Anh Thy in HCMC’s Tan Phu District said that domestically produced goods now have beautiful designs and quality on par with foreign products, not to mention regular promotions; customers can enjoy knockdown prices. Therefore, for a long time, Ms. Thy's family has completely used Vietnamese-made essential goods and household commodities.

Mr. Nguyen Anh Duc, General Director of Saigon Co.op, said that the trend of consuming domestic goods to gradually replace imported goods is more obvious in recent two years after the Covid-19 epidemic. When prices rise and consumers want to maintain consumer demand, they will choose the item with better price and availability. He added that the disruption of the supply chain has caused many items to be in short supply and not delivered in time. At this time, domestic manufacturers have been providing timely quality goods.

In fact, statistics from the Department of Domestic Market under the Ministry of Industry and Trade have shown that, up to now, Vietnamese goods have accounted for over 90 percent of the distribution facilities of domestic enterprises meanwhile the rate of Vietnamese-made commodities at foreign supermarket chains in Vietnam range from 60 percent to 96 percent. In the traditional retail channel, markets, and convenience stores, the percentage of Vietnamese goods accounts for 60 percent or more. Especially, since the Covid-19 epidemic until now, 76 percent of Vietnamese consumers prefer domestic products, especially branded products, ensuring quality and good health.

According to experts, domestically-made products are increasingly chosen by consumers because of their competitive prices, guaranteed quality, and constantly improved designs and packaging. Another special thing is the cooperation and help of distribution systems across the country in prioritizing shelves and policies for domestic businesses. Typically, Saigon Co.op is distributing more than 90 percent of domestic products in its retail channels. This retailer also works closely with domestic suppliers to easily control the supply, thereby stabilizing prices, especially for essential goods.

Understanding that customers increasingly prefer domestic products, Saigon Co.op has actively negotiated and coordinated with suppliers, prioritizing domestic suppliers to launch discount programs to match the shopping trends of customers. For example, Saigon Co.op's supermarket chain is simultaneously organizing a program with the theme ‘Vietnamese restaurant - Explosive offer’ across the country. According to the program, in three consecutive weeks from August 25 to September 14, consumers can enjoy a reduction of 20 percent-80 percent for more than 25,000 products and goods made in Vietnam.

By Ngoc Anh - Translated by Anh Quan