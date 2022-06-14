Vietnamese vermicelli, glass noodles, pho noodles enter EU market more easily

Glass noodles produced in the suburbs of Hanoi is favored by Vietnamese and international consumers. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the EU published an amendment to the new regulation on emergency measures to control food exported to the EU on June 13. The regulation will take effect from July 3, 2022.



Accordingly, the EU has officially removed vermicelli, glass noodles, and pho noodles from the category that requires additional food safety certificates according to Annex II to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/2246, amending and supplementing Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/1793.



However, the EU continues to maintain the requirement to supplement food safety certificates for shipments of instant noodles originating from Vietnam, whose ingredients contain spices and some other raw materials and food additives.



At the same time, the EU continues to keep dragon fruit on the list that requires additional food safety certificates because dragon fruit is still at a high risk of food insecurity, and the frequency of consignment being warned has not made much progress. Herbs are still subject to the EU border inspection frequency of 50 percent.



"Thus, from July 3, Vietnamese consignments of vermicelli, glass noodles, and pho noodles to the EU do not need to supplement with food safety certificates issued by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and are not checked at the EU border gate," the Ministry of Industry and Trade informed.







By Van Phuc – Translated by Thanh Nha