Vietnamese small, medium firms find export markets on e-commerce platform



This morning, the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, e-commerce floor Alibaba.com, and the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park Authority (HEPZA) jointly organized an online conference to help Vietnamese small and medium enterprises export goods through cross-border e-commerce floors

The conference introduced Alibaba.com Vietnam’s white paper and portraits of successful exporters to the Vietnamese business community, creating motivation for Vietnamese businesses to apply digital transformation in their business to promote online exports.

Sharing her experience of exporting goods to many countries through the e-commerce platform at the conference, Deputy Director of Proline Vietnam Company Nguyen Xuan Hai Yen said that she started her business in 2015 in the field of production of plastic packaging but not until 2018 the company obtained first export business order after putting the products on this cross-border e-commerce platform.

By 2020, the company's products have entered more difficult markets such as Japan, the United States, Canada.



Deputy Director of Proline Vietnam Company Nguyen Xuan Hai Yen According to Deputy Director Hai Yen, e-commerce platforms have helped small and medium enterprises reduce transaction costs ; therefore, enterprises do not need to attend exhibitions around the world to introduce their products but still attract customers.

Ms. Yen revealed that she has just only used a phone or a laptop to get new customers; thus, it greatly helps reduce expenses of sales, inventory, and marketing.

CEO of Legendary Vietnam Company Bui Hong Hanh said that after six years of selling chocolate in Vietnam, she began to expand to conquer the export market from 2019 by introducing products for sale at Alibaba.com.

After two years of putting the products on the e-commerce platform, the company has now taken over around 50 monthly orders despite the pandemic.

Ngo Van Chinh from the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency’s Trade Promotion Information Technology Application Center According to Bui Hong Hanh, manufacturers could easily interact with customers through the e-commerce floor. Based on customers’ feedbacks, businesses can quickly improve their products, change the factory, and build a laboratory to test microbiological standards.

Moreover, enterprises will pour more money into machines to reduce the manual process and marketing, and product promotion. At the conference, Ngo Van Chinh from the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency’s Trade Promotion Information Technology Application Center said that for many years now, Alibaba.com e-commerce floor has been exploited by Vietnamese businesses as a foundation to bring products to consumers, customers, and import partners in many countries around the world.

In early 2021, the Trade Promotion Department and Alibaba.com of Alibaba Group signed a memorandum of understanding in which the two sides will support Vietnamese small and medium-sized enterprises to put goods on this cross-border e-commerce platform boosting online export step by step.

Up to now, the Trade Promotion Information Technology Application Center has cooperated with Alibaba.com to train human resources and skills of selling goods on this e-commerce platform for thousands of employees of businesses in 30 localities across the country, said Mr. Ngo Van Chinh.

According to Director of Alibaba.com in Vietnam Roger Lou, the top ten industries and products that attract the attention of customers on this platform are agriculture, beauty, personal care, home, gardening, beverages, spices, and seafood.

According to Mr. Roger Lou, the Covid-19 pandemic has given Vietnamese businesses more opportunities to boost exports through e-commerce channels. According to the 2020 E-commerce White Paper, it is forecasted that by 2025, up to 85 percent of transactions will be on digital platforms.





By Van Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan