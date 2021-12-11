Vietnamese shrimp ranks first position in foreign markets

Illustrative photo



However, white-leg shrimp and black tiger shrimp of Vietnam are facing competitiveness in big markets such as the United States, the European Union, China, Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia.These contents were reported at an online conference about solutions for the shrimp industry development in December, 2021 and 2022 which was held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development yesterday.Speaking at the online conference, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien informed that Vietnam was implementing free trade agreements (FTAs) with high requirements and demands from the foreign markets.Therefore, the enterprises should focus on productivity, quality and shrimp origin traceability from shrimp seed, farmed food, preventive veterinary medicine, biosecurity to harvest, preliminary processing and export processing to maintain the top position among rivals.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong