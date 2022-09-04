Vietnamese rice hits the shelves of E.Leclerc Viry Châtillon hypermarket

Tasting Vietnamese rice at E.Leclerc Viry Châtillon (Photo: VNA)

The product branded ‘Com Vietnam’ is produced by Loc Troi Group, a leading provider of agricultural services and products in Vietnam. It was introduced in the E.Leclerc hypermarket chain on September 2 during the office’s Vietnamese mid-autumn week event.



Rice is a key commodity in a scheme on facilitating Vietnamese enterprises’ participation in foreign distribution networks. It took nearly two years for Vietnamese rice products to be officially available on shelves in France.



Loc Troi CEO Nguyen Duy Thuan said two years ago, Loc Troi became the first company to export Vietnamese rice to Europe within the framework of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).



Director of E.Leclerc Viry Châtillon Thierry Jodet said Loc Troi’s rice product was selected as it has met all requirements in terms of quality, taste, and price.



Under the mid-autumn week event, ‘Com Vietnam’ will be introduced at a hypermarket run by French multinational retail and wholesaling corporation Carrefour on September 6.



Carrefour and E.Leclerc together operate nearly 800 hypermarkets and over 3,000 supermarkets across France.

VNA