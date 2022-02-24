Vietnamese products showcased at Gulfood Dubai 2022

A booth of Vietnamese products at the exhibition

Gulfood Dubai is the world's largest annual food and beverage trade exhibition in February every year with the participation of over 20 countries and territories attracting nearly 100,000 visitors to perform transactions and sign contracts.





This year, 12 Vietnamese enterprises joined the expo, including Vinamik, Hanfimex Vietnam Joint-stock Company, Hoang Son 1 Joint-stock Company, Prosi Thang Long Joint-stock Company, Tan Phat Foods Corporation. All of the companies have well prepared for their products attracting visitors to taste them right at the fair.This was considered as one of the first largest trade promotion events of Vietnam in the high potential areas of the Middle East and Africa in 2022.Besides, this would be a great chance for Vietnam to seek new partners and diversify the wide range of products for export activities as the current tough situation of exporting agriculture and fishery products in the traditional markets due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Nam Anh – Translated by Huyen Huong