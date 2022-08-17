Vietnamese handicrafts introduced in New York

The Vietnamese national booth at the exhibition (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

The products included toys, gifts, and household items that are handcrafted from natural materials such as sedge, rattan, bamboo, wool, and ceramic.

Le Ba Ngoc, General Secretary of the Vietnam Handicraft Exporter Association (Vietcraft) said that Vietnamese handicraft products have been available in 163 countries and territories.

Export revenue from the products grew about 9.5 percent per year to about US$2.2 billion recently, making the products one of the 10 product groups with highest export revenue of Vietnam.

The US is the largest market of Vietnamese handicraft products, accounting for 35% of total export revenue.

Visiting the national booth of Vietnam at the exhibition, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) in New York said that he hopes the Vietcraft will continue to work closely with Vietnamese representative agencies in the US to expand Vietnamese handicrafts' market share in the US, contributing to creating jobs and promoting sustainable rural development of Vietnam.

Vietnam first joined the biannual NY Now exhibition in 2004 as part of a national trade promotion programme held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

VNA