Vietnamese goods trucks still stuck at Northern border gates

Record congestion at Tan Thanh border gate in Lang Son Province and many other gates in the Northern border area



GDVC reported that customs clearance capacity at border gates in Lang Son Province continues to witness a reduction to 300-400 vehicles per day. Along with the limited capacity of parking lots near these gates and the high pressure of good flow lately, the congestion is getting worse.

Until December 21, there were over 4,400 trucks jammed at Huu Nghi, Tan Thanh, and Chi Ma border gates. Most of them are transporting produce like jackfruits, dragon fruits, watermelons, and bananas or electronic parts.

Sharing a similar fate is the China side of the border gates, which has 2,400 vehicles waiting for customs clearance. As a result, from December 1-15, the total quantity of import-export goods via border gates in Lang Son Province only reached US$121.65 million (a drop of 40,5 percent compared to last month).

Quang Ninh Province also reported the same issue. Meanwhile, Bac Luan II Bridge border gate in Mong Cai City is witnessing the congestion of 346 trucks carrying produce and handicraft; Dong Hung border gate 289 Vietnamese trucks on hold to receive imported merchandise.

At the pontoon bridge Km3+4 in Mong Cai City, around 150 trucks can pass the border gate per day, yet the struck cargo is still quite large as other trucks coming here from Lang Son Province in hope of passing the border gate. More than 1,100 produce and frozen seafood vehicles are still waiting here.

Hoanh Mo border gate in Binh Lieu Ditrict has luckily experienced no congestion so far. However, when Chinese trucks wants to return home, they have to wait for a long time because of China’s disinfection procedure. Since China can only accept 25-30 trucks per day compared to the waiting line of 120-150 vehicles a day, it leads to potential traffic collision or temporary congestion at border gate. This might increase cost for logistics businesses or leave no space to receive new imported goods vehicles.

In Lao Cai Province, GDVC reported that China has announced a closure at its Bac Son border gate (the other side of Vietnam’s Kim Thanh border gate) and an introduction of stricter control on Vietnamese produce, with the reason of detecting Covid-19 cases in a truck transporting dragon fruits from our nation on July 18, 2021.

Since August 28, 2021 other produce like bananas and jackfruits have been allowed through this gate. That has made no congestion in this area, but with the cost of a total export turnover decrease of 20 percent compared to this time last year.

Cao Bang Province also reported 203 vehicles being stuck at Ta Lung and Tra Ling border gates. They are transporting produce (pepper, jackfruits, fish, shrimp) and wood.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Vien Hong