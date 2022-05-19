Vietnamese goods introduced in Africa

According to Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria, the AFIC8 aimed to connect more than 650 economic agents including investors, government-decision makers, experts, researchers, entrepreneurs, manufacturers, investors and heads of organizations and centers from 35 countries, including Switzerland, France, Spain, China, Russia, Pakistan, Mexico and so on.Through the booths at the event, the Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria desired to seek and connect business and investment opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises; and it is a good sign that visitors highly appreciate the quality of Vietnamese products and potentialities for Vietnamese products in the African market.

By Ha An- Translated by Huyen Huong