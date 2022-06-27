Vietnamese goods, foods introduced in UK

At the opening ceremony of the program. (Photo: VNA)

The week-long event, which started on June 26, is hosted by the Vietnam Trade Office under the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK in collaboration with the Vietnam Business Association in the UK (VBUK), and Longdan and EUTEK groups.



As part of activities in the trade promotion program of the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the event aims to promote Vietnamese high-quality products which are benefiting from the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), to British retailers and consumers.



Handicraft products, coffee, fresh and dried fruits, canned fruit juice, vermicelli, dried noodle, rice papers, cashew nuts, and fragrant rice of reputable export enterprises of Vietnam are being displayed at the supermarket and Vietnamese markets in Nottingham city.



At the event, Sao Thai Duong JSC became the first Vietnamese enterprise to set up a showroom in the UK to introduce its herbal healthcare and beauty products.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ambassador Nguyen Hoang Long said that the program will promote the image of Vietnam’s culture and people to UK friends, and help Vietnamese businesses in the UK bring more Vietnamese products to the European country.



According to Trade Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy Nguyen Canh Cuong, the program attracted the attention of many British retailers and consumers.



Huynh Xuan Long, Chairman of Longdan – the biggest importer of Vietnamese goods in the UK, said the event offers a good chance to promote the image of Vietnam as a country with many good quality and diverse agricultural products.



Vietnamese manufacturers and exporters need support from the State, and should develop long-term market development strategies, so that Vietnamese goods can strengthen their foothold in the UK market in particular and the world in general, Long stressed.



As a major Vietnamese product distributor in the UK for many years, Longdan has a lot of experience in market development and is ready to act as a bridge to help domestic businesses promote their export to the UK market, he added.







VNA