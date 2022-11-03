Vietnamese, German coffee firms advised to fully tap EVFTA

Illustrative image



As part of the national trade promotion program 2022, the event was co-hosted by the Trade Office of the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany, the Vietnam Coffee Cocoa Association (VCCA), the German Coffee Association (DKV) and Neumann Kaffee Group from October 29 to November 1.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Commercial Counsellor Bui Vuong Anh suggested firms make the most of advantages from the Vietnam-Germany Joint Committee on Economic Cooperation and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to boost coffee export to Germany and the EU.CEO of the DKV Holger Preibisch said Germany imported 1.1 million tonnes of green coffee beans in 2021 and Vietnam is the second biggest coffee exporter to Germany, behind Brazil with a 18.63% market share.Each German consumes 169 litters of coffee each year, higher than beer with 90 litres, he added.On the occasion, Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy from VCCA invited German firms to the Vietnam Coffee Day 2022 that is to be held in Hanoi from December 9-11 to connect with Vietnamese partners.Following discussions, a trade exchange programme was also held to share information and explore business opportunities.

Vietnamplus