Vietnamese fruits successfully enter challenging markets: Malaysian news agency

Packaging dragon fruit for export in Tien Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

It noted apart from China - Vietnam’s largest importer for years, Vietnamese fruit and vegetables enjoyed strong growth in other major markets such as the US, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Australia.

Many exporters are turning their eyes to European markets where their products enjoy a zero-percent tax rate under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and these markets are seeing increasing demand for tropical fruit and vegetables.

The article cited data from Vietnam's General Department of Customs as showing that the country’s fruit and vegetable exports to Europe in 2021 hit US$303 million, up 17.4 percent year-on-year.

Negotiations are also underway for other fresh fruits to enter new markets.

In order to seize opportunities, many localities are preparing growing areas and material sources, according to Bernama.

The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, Vietnam’s largest fruit-growing province, is seeking to expand plantations to help increase farmers’ incomes and exports. Similarly, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai plans to increase its passion fruit plantations to 20,000ha by 2025, surging five-fold from the current area.

To ensure the sustainability of fruit exports and further make inroads into traditional markets and even high-end ones, safe production will be a vital factor, which will amplifying the country’s agricultural strengths so as to reinforce its position as one of the world’s major fresh fruit exporters, the article added.

Vietnamplus