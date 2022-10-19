Vietnamese fresh grapefruit ready for being exported to US market

Vietnamese fresh grapefruit is the seventh fruit of the country which was allowed to import to the United States.



Accordingly, Vietnamese fresh grapefruit will be the seventh fruit of the country which was allowed to import to the United States following mango, longan, lychee, dragon fruit, rambutan and star apple.

Director of the Plant Protection Department Hoang Trung said that the department had required the gardeners, farmers and specialized agencies in the localities to check and control the planting gardens in accordance with processes on Vietnamese Good Agricultural Practices (VietGAP) and Integrated Pest Management (IPM) to ensure the quality products and to be free from pesticide active ingredients and active ingredients that the US side does not allow to use.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong