Vietnamese food, drinks introduced in Foodex Japan 2022

Vietnamese stalls in Foodex Japan 2022

Ten stalls of five popular importers in the Vietnamese community in Japan brought to the fair a variety of local products, including noodle, frozen and dried fruits, dried salted cashew, sauces and spices, coffee, coconut milk, beer, wine and other drinks.



According to the Vietnam Trade Counselor in Japan, in the context of Vietnamese food and drinks are more favorite to Japanese people , it was a good opportunity to present Vietnamese high-quality products to Japan’s clients.

It was also a chance for enterprises specialized in importing and trading Vietnamese products to meet new partners and find business opportunities, and contribute to strengthening the images of Vietnamese cuisine to international friends.

The 47th International Food and Beverage Exhibition Foodex Japan 2022 was held at Chiba Prefecture (Japan) from March 8-11, with the participation of businesses from dozens of countries and territories.

First held in 1976, Foodex Japan is the largest international food and beverage exhibition in Japan. The event attracts the attention of businesses around the world because it is the chance to promote the trade of agricultural products between this Northeast Asian country and foreign countries.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh