Vietnamese exporters to be given advice on ways to access Swiss market

The consulting session is slated for April 20.

Vietnam’s Trade Counsellor in Switzerland Nguyen Duc Thuong will also brief participants on the local market.

Nguyen Thi Thuc, Founder and President of Swiss-Vietnamese Business Gateway (SVBG), is expected to give consultations to Vietnamese farm produce and food exporters regarding ways to access the Swiss market.

Swiss customs data shows that trade between the two countries increased from US$1.53 billion in 2015 to US$2.4 billion last year, with Vietnam consistently running a trade surplus.

In 2021, Vietnam shipped some US$1.87 billion worth of goods to Switzerland, mainly machinery, mobile phones, footwear, garments-textiles and agricultural products.

Meanwhile, more than 100 Swiss companies are operating in the Southeast Asian nation, including major brands like Nestle, ABB, Novatis, Roche and Holcim, while many are interested in expanding their businesses in Vietnam.

