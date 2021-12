Vietnamese enterprises to expand export opportunities to Australia

At the ceremony, the Hub a signed a cooperation agreement with the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia (VBAA) to look for opportunities of expanding the export activities in this potential market.A representative of Van Van Loi Company said that the unit has exported around 300 tons of agricultural products to the European market which required a very high level of standards and qualities but the company and Vietnamese businesses had all met the requirements.Therefore, the cooperation agreement will be a favorable condition for local enterprises to expand the market as well as promote the goods export activities in Australia.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Huyen Huong