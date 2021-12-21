  1. Business

Vietnamese enterprises to expand export opportunities to Australia

SGGP
The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Business Association (Huba) yesterday held a ceremony to honor typical Vietnamese products and services of HCMC in 2021 themed “Creativity – Innovation – Brand Enhancement” which attracted the participation of over 200 local and foreign enterprises.
At the ceremony, the Huba signed a cooperation agreement with the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia (VBAA) to look for opportunities of expanding the export activities in this potential market.

A representative of Van Van Loi Company said that the unit has exported around 300 tons of agricultural products to the European market which required a very high level of standards and qualities but the company and  Vietnamese businesses had all met the requirements. 

Therefore, the cooperation agreement will be a favorable condition for local enterprises to expand the market as well as promote the goods export activities in Australia.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more