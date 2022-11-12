Vietnamese enterprises seek business opportunities in South Africa

At Vietnam - Durban Business Trade Forum

The Vietnam - Durban Business Trade Forum was set to take place at the port city of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Province, attracting over 110 South Africa businesses, large distribution channels and South African importers which is one of the key activities of the delegation.

A Vietnamese enterprise exchanges with South Africa partners

During the visit to South Africa, the delegation spent much time surveying the port city of Cape Town, Western Cape Province, where has many vibrant commercial activities. The delegation also visited wholesale markets, warehouses and Khanh Viet Company, which is a Vietnamese firm that imports and distributes Vietnamese goods in South Africa and neighboring countries such as Mozambique, Angola, Namibia and so on.





The visit took place from November 2 to November 10.This was an opportunity to promote business cooperation and investment and evaluate the potential of exporting Vietnamese goods to South Africa.According to Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Mr. Hoang Van Loi, trade has always been evaluated as an important foundation for the bilateral relationship between Vietnam and South Africa. The strong connection in the trade sector will promote investment flows from Vietnam to South Africa and vice versa, and create more opportunities for the economic development of the two countries.The Vietnam Customs reported that the bilateral trade turnover between Vietnam and South Africa reached over US$1 billion in the first nine months of 2022 and it is expected to exceed US$1.3 billion in the whole year.

By Cong Phien- Translated by Huyen Huong