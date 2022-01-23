Vietnamese dragon fruits continuously arrive in Australia





Meanwhile, HOA Australia Company has just put on the market in Melbourne and other cities 14 tons of dragon fruits, including white flesh and red flesh varieties. The next shipment of 14 tons of dragon fruits of HOA Australia Company will arrive next week, and dragon fruits will continuously land in Australia.In 2021, following the direction of the MoIT, the Representative Office and the Trade Office of Vietnam in Australia continuously carried out promotion activities for dragon fruit. As a result, dragon fruit exports to Australia grew by more than 14 percent compared to 2020 despite difficulties in transport between the two countries because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Bao Nghi