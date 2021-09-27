Vietnamese dragon fruit rated five stars in Australia

The Vietnamese dragon fruit is showcased at Thaikee supermarket in Australia.
On shelves at the Coles supermarket system in Australia, each fresh dragon fruit with the brand-name of “Red Dragon” was sold at AU$4.9 (US$3.6).Besides, the Vietnamese dragon fruit is also showcased at eye-catching positions of Thaikee which is a big Asian supermarket in the heart of Sydney.
According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, the export turnover of the Vietnamese dragon fruit to the Australian market is estimated to surge nearly 85 percent compared with the same period last year.