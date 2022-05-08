Vietnam-Brazil trade growing: official

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

In the first three months of this year, the figure stood at $1.7 billion , up 11.9 percent year-on-year, of which Vietnam’s export revenue was $533.2 million, a rise of 3.5 percent, Ty told a consulting session on export to Brazil held by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency at the Ministry of Industry and Trade on May 6.

The official said Vietnamese rice noodle has been favoured by local consumers as well as Asian people in Brazil, and suggested Vietnamese businesses increase the export of other products like garments-textiles and footwear.

To access the market, the firms should pay attention to product quality, packaging and price, while stepping up trade promotion, especially through major fairs in Brazil, he continued.

Pointing out the complicated tax system in Brazil, Ty asked Vietnamese enterprises to carefully study products, saying they should seek local partners or consulting firms in this regard.

VNA