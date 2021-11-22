Vietnam-Australia investment, trade promotion center inaugurated

At the inaugural ceremony (Photo: VNA)



The center, located in Melbourne city of Victoria state, is set up and run by the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia (VBAA).

VBAA President Tran Ba Phuc said the center will help promote Vietnamese products in Australia as well as trade between the two countries.



In the long-term, it will organise trade fairs on high-quality Vietnamese goods and farm produce, towards the signing of contracts shipping Vietnamese products to the Oceanian market.



Hailing the VBAA’s initiative to set up the centre and contributions of the Vietnamese entrepreneurs in Australia, Ambassador Thanh affirmed that the Vietnamese representative offices in the country will create the best conditions for the operation of the center.



Vietnam-Australia trade hit US$10 billion in October, surging 50 percent against the same period last year.

