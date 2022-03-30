Vietnam tries to boost exports to South Korea

Textile and garment - one of the key export items of Vietnam to the Korean market (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Pham Khac Tuyen, First Secretary in charge of the Vietnam Trade Office in South Korea, Korea is a very attractive market for Vietnamese businesses. Vietnam has made efforts to export goods such as agricultural and aquatic products, processed food, textiles, footwear, furniture to Korea. Businesses had a chance to learn more from the consultation for promoting exports to this country.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that in 2021, the bilateral trade turnover between Vietnam and South Korea reached US$78.1 billion, an increase of 18.33 percent compared to 2020.

Last year, Vietnam's export turnover to South Korea reached $21 3.9 billion, up 14.9 percent and import turnover reached $56.2 billion, up 19.7 percent over the same period in 2020.

In the first two months of 2022, bilateral trade turnover continued to grow strongly when the total import-export turnover of Vietnam and South Korea reached US$13.8 billion, up 19.03 percent over the same period in 2021.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Dan Thuy