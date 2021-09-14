Vietnam to soon promulgate standards on ethylene oxide in food



The government office has just issued a document about Deputy PM’s direction of the recall of Hao Hao instant noodles contaminated with Ethylene Oxide in some European countries.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has just reported the results of inspection of Hao Hao instant noodle products of Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company contaminated with Ethylene Oxide leading to the recall in some European countries. The Deputy Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Health to urgently issue national technical regulations on criteria and limits of ethylene oxide to ensure safety for food products.

Moreover, the Ministry of Health ought to coordinate with the Ministries of Agriculture, Rural Development and Industry and Trade to check and publicize requirements and limits of banned substances in exported food products.

Last but not least, the Deputy Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to continue its probe clarifying the cause of Hao Hao noodles products of Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company contaminated with Ethylene Oxide to have appropriate solutions to avoid similar cases.





By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan