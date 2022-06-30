Vietnam to increase export of support industry products to Japanese market

Some Vietnamese businesses specializing in producing molds, bicycle and motorbike parts, standard mechanical parts, power cable, plastic – technical rubber parts are quite promising since their products both satisfy domestic demands and are welcomed in other countries like Japan.

However, the productivity of local enterprises in the support industry is rather limited due to a lack of capable, high-quality human resources, low investment in equipment, and insufficient information of international low-cost raw material suppliers.

The establishment of the three support centers aims at assisting industrial manufacturers and enterprises of the support industry to innovate themselves, to carry out technological transfers, and to increase added value for the participation in the global supply chain.

In addition, the Ministry of Industry and Trade is accelerating trading connections between Vietnamese export companies for support industry products and Japanese enterprises via the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan and the ASEAN – Japan Center (AJC).

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Huong Vuong