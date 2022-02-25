Vietnam to import 2.4 million cubic meters of petrol products

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), this plan is to make up for the shortfall in output because domestically produced gasoline failed to meet the production plan.



Accordingly, ten major petroleum enterprises assigned to import fuel include Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex), Vietnam Oil Corporation (PVOil), Hai Ha Waterway Transport Co., Ltd., Hai Linh Co., Ltd., Nam Song Hau Petroleum Investment Trading Joint Stock Company (NSH Petro), Xuyen Viet Oil Travel and Transport Trading Company, Thanh Le Import-Export Trading Corporation, Dong Thap Petroleum Company, Thien Minh Duc Company, and Military Petrochemical Joint Stock Company (Mipec).



The Minister of Industry and Trade requires these enterprises to import the volume of petrol not lower than the additionally assigned volume this time.



According to the MoIT, it is expected that Nghi Son Oil Refinery will operate at 85 percent of its capacity from March 15 and 100 percent capacity from April 2022. However, the increase in imports in the coming time is to ensure supply for the domestic market as global oil prices are forecast to increase.



* On February 24, the Ministry of Finance informed that Minister Ho Duc Phoc assigned the Tax Policy Department and the General Department of Taxation to prepare, research, and develop a plan to adjust environmental protection tax policies for petroleum products to promptly report to the Prime Minister before February 28.

By Van Phuc, Quang Minh – Translated by Gia Bao