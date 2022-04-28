Vietnam to announce list of problematic businesses in bond issuance

Accordingly, the Finance Minister asked that Vietnam Stock Exchange and Hanoi Stock Exchange check any businesses still having outstanding balance of individual bonds in order to suggest inspection under the following criteria:

_Issuance volume and outstanding balance

_Large or continuous issuance

_Bond issuance with high interest

_Negative profit or larger outstanding balance of individual corporate bonds than equity

_Bond issuance for debt restructuring, operation capital increase, but without specifically mentioning in issuance plan and information disclosure

_Unsecured bonds or bonds with no payment guarantee issued by enterprises other than commercial banks

_Bonds with a high percentage of individual investor holdings in the secondary market

The list of these problematic businesses must be completed by May 3.

The Finance Ministry also requested that the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) and related agencies supervise all enterprises issuing corporate bonds in order to timely detect any law violations and punish them correspondingly.

By Quang Minh – Translated by Yen Nhi