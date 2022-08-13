Vietnam targets seven marine economic clusters by 2030. Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The information was stated in Decision 892/QD-TTg dated July 26, 2022 by the Prime Minister to approve a project on the development of marine economic clusters associated with building strong sea-based economic centres by 2030.

The project aims to build seven marine economic clusters in the next 10 years in advantageous coastal areas and develop three to four leading maritime economic centres in the Southeast Asian region.

The clusters will prioritise services, products with added value; attract large-scale enterprises and high-tech projects to contribute to green growth; and protect the marine ecological environment as well as the marine economy.

They are also expected to contribute to consolidating and strengthening national defence and security in seas and islands.

Notably, developing sea and island tourism is one of the priorities for effectively tapping the potential and strengths of tourism resources in each region and the entire coast of Vietnam.

In particular, the project spotlights the importance of tourism-based economy development with eco-tourism and leisure centres, complexes and sea and island resorts that meet international standards in the central region, the southwestern coastal area (Kien Giang - Ca Mau) and other areas with suitable conditions.

VNA