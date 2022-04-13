Vietnam strives to have 10 global products by 2025

Illustrative photo



On April 12, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai signed Resolution No. 54/NQ-CP promulgating the Government's action plan to implement the National Assembly's resolution on the economic restructuring plan for the 2021-2025 period.

The resolution sets out specific targets such as an average labor productivity growth rate of over 6.5 percent annually, the labor productivity growth rate of key economic regions and five big cities is higher than the national average labor productivity growth rate.

By 2025, the stock market capitalization will reach at least 85 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product. Moreover, of about 1.5 million enterprises nationwide, roughly 60,000-70,000 medium and large enterprises and the contribution of the private sector to GDP is about 55 percent. Above all, at least 5-10 national products will be global kinds.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan