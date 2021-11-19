Vietnam Stock Exchange to operate soon





At a seminar held by the State Securities Commission in association with Investment Newspaper on November 18, experts assessed that the total scale of Vietnam's stock market had exceeded VND8.3 quadrillion by October 30, 2021, equivalent to 133.83 percent of the country's GDP.It proves that Vietnam's stock market has affirmed its role as an important capital mobilization channel of the economy, making an increasingly larger contribution to total social investment. Recently, market liquidity has always been at a high level, hovering around VND30 trillion-VND40 trillion per trading session. In November, it even surpassed VND52 trillion in some trading sessions.Mr. Nguyen Duc Chi, Deputy Minister of Finance, said that the ministry has been coordinating with relevant ministries and sectors to report to the Government on the development strategy of Vietnam's stock market to 2030, with a vision to 2045. The goal is to build the stock market into the main medium and long-term capital channel of the economy to support the commercial banking system.Specifically, the ministry strives to bring the stock market to 85 percent of GDP by 2025 and 58 percent of GDP by 2030 for bonds. The Prime Minister has currently decided to prepare for the model of the Vietnam Stock Exchange to come into operation as soon as possible.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan