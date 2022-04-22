  1. Business

Vietnam still enjoys high venture capital

SGGP

The National Innovation Center (under the Science and Technology Ministry) and Do Ventures yesterday announced the Report on Innovation and Technology Investment in Vietnam, on the occasion of World Innovation Day (April 21).

CEO of Do Ventures Le Hoang Uyen Vy informed that even when facing the market instability due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam still welcomed a record-high venture capital, pouring in Vietnamese innovative startups. The total investment reached US$1.4 billion, an increase by 1.5 times compared to 2019.

The report also predicts that e-commerce and financial technology (Fintech) will continue to be the two leaders, with new business models like online grocery, Direct-to-Customer (D2C), quick commerce appearing more and more. New financial solutions such as asset management, consumer lending, SMR lending will also experience a rise.

Investors are forecast to be more interested in highly potential fields like creator economy.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Huong Vuong

