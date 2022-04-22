Vietnam still enjoys high venture capital

CEO of Do Ventures Le Hoang Uyen Vy informed that even when facing the market instability due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam still welcomed a record-high venture capital, pouring in Vietnamese innovative startups. The total investment reached US$1.4 billion, an increase by 1.5 times compared to 2019.

The report also predicts that e-commerce and financial technology (Fintech) will continue to be the two leaders, with new business models like online grocery, Direct-to-Customer (D2C), quick commerce appearing more and more. New financial solutions such as asset management, consumer lending, SMR lending will also experience a rise.

Investors are forecast to be more interested in highly potential fields like creator economy.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Huong Vuong