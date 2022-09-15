Vietnam Socio-economic Forum 2022 to open on September 18

NA Economic Committee Chairman Vu Hong Thanh speaks at the press conference.
The information was announced at an international press conference related to the event this morning.The economic forum is expected to lure 400 delegates who are leading experts, scientists and managers from international and domestic organizations, enterprises and associations.
The Vietnam Socio-economic Forum 2022 will focus on the exchange and discussion about contents related to the global economic context, the trend of economic restructuring, comprehensive and objective assessments of the current economic situation of Vietnam in the first nine months of 2022 and forecast for the whole year, domestic and international socio-economic issues, and so on.