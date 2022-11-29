Vietnam seeing surge in fuel import



Accordingly, the country bought nearly 381,000 tonnes of fuel, worth over US$360 million, from other nations. This is a rise of 22 percent compared to the second half of this October.

Particularly, the amount of imported petrol almost reached 178,000 tonnes at an expense of more than $157 million (an increase by 3 times and 3.3 times respectively as opposed to last month).

In total, from the beginning of this year until the first half of this November, Vietnam spent around $7.8 billion to purchase over 7.5 million tonnes of fuel from other nations (a rise of 122 percent and 24 percent correspondingly compared to 2021).

Fuel wholesalers commented that this imported volume is sufficient to satisfy the domestic demands until the upcoming Tet holiday.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Yen Nhi