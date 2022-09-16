Vietnam remains world's second biggest coffee exporter





Vietnam exported 112,531 tons of coffee worth US$266 million in August, down 4 percent in volume but up 13 percent in value, reported the General Department of Vietnam Customs.On an eight-month calculation, Vietnam brought home $2.8 billion from exporting 1.2 million tons of coffee, up 40 percent in value and 11 percent in volume year-on-year, respectively.Coffee is one of the six key currency earners with an annual revenue of over $3 billion. Its major markets are Europe, the US, Russia, Japan and the UK. In Europe, Vietnam is the second biggest coffee supplier with a market share of 16.1 percent, behind Brazil with 22.2 percent.At present, Vietnam is home to 97 coffee bean processing plants with an annual capacity of 1.5 million tons, 160 coffee roasting, 8 instant coffee and 11 coffee blending facilities.

VNA