The delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in Monaco visits 3X Engineering Group - a Monaco enterprise having long-term cooperation with Vietnam (Photo: VNA)



Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang briefed participants on Vietnam’s potential, saying that the Southeast Asian country is one of the fastest growing and most dynamic economies in the region, with a coastline stretching more than 3,200 km, many seaports and major international trade routes passing through.

At 3X Engineering Group (Photo: VNA)



The diplomat expressed his belief that the economic cooperation between the two countries will have strong breakthroughs in the future and more and more Monaco businesses will choose Vietnam as their investment destination.

Vietnam wants to attract Monaco businesses, especially in seaports, healthcare - pharmaceuticals, tourism, sustainable development and creativity, he said.Monaco entrepreneurs expressed their deep impression of Vietnam's socio-economic development achievements, especially institutional breakthroughs and preferential policies for foreign businesses.They said they hope the Vietnamese Government will support and create favourable condition for them to cooperate and do business successfully in Vietnam, and through Vietnam to enter the ASEAN market.

Vietnamplus