Vietnam remains attractive destination for US investors

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung (Photo: MPI)



The minister appreciated the council’s efforts in connecting businesses and investors of Vietnam and the US, as well as its policy proposals and recommendations to improve the business environment in Vietnam.

Regional Managing Director of the USABC Michael Michalak, who used to serve as a US Ambassador to Vietnam (Photo: MPI)



Dung briefed the guests on his ministry’s priorities in 2022 such as stepping up the disbursement of public investment, and the equitisation and divestment at State-owned enterprises, and attracting more private and foreign investments.



The ministry will work to promote potential areas to serve the country’s economic recovery and growth like digital transformation, green growth, innovation, low-carbon energy, support industry and quality agriculture, he added.



According to the Foreign Investment Agency, as of February 20, 2022, the US ranked 11th among 140 countries and territories investing in Vietnam, with 1,145 projects worth over US$10.3 billion. Meanwhile, Vietnam had 208 projects valued at US$1.06 billion in the US.

He also highly valued the operations of member enterprises of the USABC in Vietnam over the past years.Regional Managing Director of the USABC Michael Michalak, who used to serve as a US Ambassador to Vietnam, affirmed that Vietnam will remain an attractive destination for US investors in the time ahead.He said US firms appreciated the Vietnamese government’s efforts in reforming administrative procedures and improving the investment environment, and committed to expanding their operations in the country.

