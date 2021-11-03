Vietnam records US$1.1 billion in trade surplus in October

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)
The total export and import turnover of goods in the first ten months of the year is expected to reach US$537.32 billion, up 22.2 percent over the same period last year.Therefore, the merchandise trade balance of Vietnam in October is estimated to gain US$1.1 billion in trade surplus. This is the second month of the year that Vietnam records a trade surplus after eight months in a row of trade deficit.
The information on import-export activities in October and the first ten months of the year was reported by the General Department of Vietnam Customs yesterday.