Vietnam records US$1.1 billion in trade surplus in October

Vietnam’s export turnover is estimated to reach US$27.3 billion in October, increasing one percent year on year and the import turnover reached US$26.2 billion, decreasing 1.7 percent.
The total export and import turnover of goods in the first ten months of the year is expected to reach US$537.32 billion, up 22.2 percent over the same period last year.
Therefore, the merchandise trade balance of Vietnam in October is estimated to gain US$1.1 billion in trade surplus. This is the second month of the year that Vietnam records a trade surplus after eight months in a row of trade deficit.

The information on import-export activities in October and the first ten months of the year was reported by the General Department of Vietnam Customs  yesterday.

