Vietnam records trade surplus of nearly US$4 billion in eight months

After the support package of VND 30,000 billion (US$ 1,268,077,766) for social housing loans ended in 2016, the State Bank implemented social housing loans with preferential interest rates of 4.8 percent per year according to Decree 100 2015. However, because the budget has not been allocated to provide interest rate compensation to designated participating commercial banks which can’t lend. As a result, no investors in social housing projects can get loans with lower interest rates.
About 15 commercial banks have just been allowed to expand their credit limit by 1 percent to 4 percent by the State Bank, but this time expansion has not satisfied the market's thirst for capital after a long wait.
From the end of this year onwards, real estate businesses will face a worrisome period due to cash flow shortages as corporate bonds will begin to mature. This will be in sharp contrast to the enthusiasm with which these businesses raced with each other to issue bonds in the years 2019 until 2021.
Vietnam’s Premier International Feed, Livestock & Meat Industry Show (VietStock) Expo & Forum will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in downtown Ho Chi Minh City from October 12-14.