Vietnam records trade surplus of nearly US$4 billion in eight months

After the support package of VND 30,000 billion (US$ 1,268,077,766) for social housing loans ended in 2016, the State Bank implemented social housing loans with preferential interest rates of 4.8 percent per year according to Decree 100 2015. However, because the budget has not been allocated to provide interest rate compensation to designated participating commercial banks which can’t lend. As a result, no investors in social housing projects can get loans with lower interest rates.