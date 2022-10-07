  1. Business

Vietnam ranks first in export prices of 5%, 25% broken rice

The Vietnam Food Association reported that the asking price of five percent broken rice is at US$428 per ton and the price of 25 percent broken rice is US$406 per ton, increasing US$3 to US$5 tons over the price last week. Notably, the current export prices of Vietnam have surpassed the export rice prices of Thailand, India and Pakistan in the range of US$4 to US$40 per ton.
On October 7, the paddy prices in the Mekong Delta region continued to increase additional VND100 a kilogram. 
In the Mekong Delta provinces and cities of An Giang, Can Tho and Soc Trang, traders have bought fresh rice in the field with a fluctuation price of VND5,500- VND7,000 a kilogram.

According to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, in the first nine months of 2022, Vietnam's rice exports reached over 5.4 million tons, up 19.3 percent; and the export turnover gained US$2.64 billion, up 9.3 percent over the same period last year.

The Vietnam Food Association said that Vietnam's rice export is likely to meet and exceed the set plan of around 6.3-6.5 million tons in 2022, 100,000-200,000 tons higher than in 2021.

The businesses in the Mekong Delta said that currently, over 80 percent of Vietnam’s rice export concentrates on segments of premium, specialty and fragrant rice so the consumption market is very diverse.

