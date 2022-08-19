Vietnam ranks 7th worldwide in tea production

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the nation has 123,000ha under tea trees, capable of producing 1,02 million tonnes of fresh tea buds.



Vietnamese tea products are exported to 74 countries and territories, including Pakistan, China, Russia, and Indonesia. The shipments to China account for 12-15% of the country’s total export volume.

In the first six months of this year, Vietnam shipped abroad 54,000 tons of tea for US$94 million, down 6.4% in volume and 1.3% in value compared to the same period last year.



The country has over 170 tea varieties, with local production areas moving toward organic farming for sustainable growth and meeting the market demand.

