Vietnam puts gasoline database system into operation to avoid violations

Illustrative photo:SGGP/ Viet Chung
The Office of the Ministry of Industry and Trade this morning informed that gasoline, an essential goods, directly affecting the production activities of enterprises as well as people’s livelihoods. The gasoline price hugely affects the Consumer Price Index (CPI) which impacts the whole country’s macroeconomy.From the beginning of the year up to now, the local and international gasoline markets have been uncertain affecting the fuel supply and prices in the local market.
Currently, the whole country has 38 wholesalers of gasoline, 329 gasoline distributors and nearly 17,000 retail gas stations.
In order to strengthen state management in the field of gasoline business, prevent violations in petroleum business activities, and support the authorities in regulating the supply and demand of gasoline, it is necessary to apply information technology in updating data for petroleum trading enterprises across the country related to gasoline sources, distribution system, area of business operation of enterprises and so on.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, building and updating the database on the gasoline management application also need to ensure the compliance with the regulations on enterprises' reporting regime according to the current legal provisions in the field of gasoline and information security of enterprises’ information.
Therefore, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has collaborated with the Ministry of Information and Communications to build the national petroleum management and administration database system.
By May 20, the first phase of the national petroleum management and administration database system for wholesalers and distributing merchants has been operated via http://quanlyxangdau.moit.gov.vn