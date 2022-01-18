Vietnam promotes trademark, geographical indication protection

Regarding the establishment of industrial property rights, the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam handled 73,441 forms, an increase of 5.4 percent over 2020. Of which, the results of handling national brand-name surged 8.2 percent, complain letters about industrial property increased nearly 50 percent and requirements related to certificate protection surged over 30 percent.
Recently, the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development have signed the plan of cooperation on protection of trademark and geographic indication for potential export products of Vietnam, including lychee of Bac Giang Province, mango of Dong Thap Province, longan of Son La Province for the pilot study.
In 2021, the Ministry of Science and Technology successfully supported the protection of geographical indication for Luc Ngan lychee and dragon fruit of Binh Thuan Province in Japan market which will promote the geographical indication protection for more Vietnamese agricultural products in this strict market.
