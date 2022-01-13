Vietnam promotes dragon fruit exports by sea route

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam informed that the Vietnamese fruit exports are facing difficulties in the strict policy of controlling the Covid-19 pandemic from China as well as compliance with quality assurance and safety regulations, including requirement without SARS-CoV-2 virus inside the packaging containing dragon fruits imported from Vietnam.
Recently, the Chinese functional agencies have just announced the suspension of customs clearance for imported mango from Vietnam at Mong Cai border gate in Quang Ninh Province after two days of opening import activities due to the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.Therefore, it is necessary to promote exports of Vietnamese products by the sea route not only to China but also to other markets, strengthen to control the quality of exported dragon fruit batches.
Besides, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development also said that enterprises have to maintain exports by road and try to ensure safety against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Within the meeting framework, the Ministry of Industry and Trade informed that on January 12, China restored the import for fresh fruit, including dragon fruits and frozen goods through Ha Khau international border gate. The same situation also happened in Vietnam's Kim Thanh II border gate in the northern province of Lao Cai, contributing to alleviate the pressure of goods bottlenecks at international border gates in the provinces of Lang Son and Quang Ninh, especially in the context that the government of Pingxiang (Guangxi, China) is suspending the import of dragon fruits through Huu Nghi and Tan Thanh border gates for a month, beginning from December 29, 2021.