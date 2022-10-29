Vietnam posts trade surplus of US$9.4 billion in 10 months

In October, the country's total export and import value was estimated at US$58.27 billion, up 0.1% month on month and 5.7% year on year, the GSO said on October 29.The 10-month foreign trade stood at about US$616.24 billion, up 14.1% from the same period last year.That included 312.82 billion USD in exports, rising 15.9%, with US$80.36 billion coming from the domestic sector (up 13.4%) and US$232.46 billion from the foreign invested sector (up 16.8%).Thirty-two commodities recorded export revenue of over US$1 billion each during the period, accouting for 92.8% of total overseas shipments. Among them, six brought home over US$10 billion each, making up 64.1%.Meanwhile, Vietnam imported about US$303.42 billion worth of goods, increasing 12.2% year on year, with the domestic sector accounting for US$105.28 billion (up 12.5%) and the foreign invested sector, US$198.14 billion (up 12%).

Vietnamplus